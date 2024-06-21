Heroin worth Rs 1.68 cr seized in Mizoram

Aizawl, Jun 21(PTI) Heroin worth Rs 1.68 crore has been seized in Mizoram's Champhai district, Assam Rifles said in a statement.

Acting on a tip-off, a joint operation was conducted by Assam Rifles and Mizoram Police and 240 gm of heroin was seized in Jail Veng area of Champhai on Thursday, it said.

Two persons hailing from Aizawl and Siaha were also arrested, it said.

The arrested persons and the seized contraband were handed over to the local police for further legal proceedings, the statement added. PTI CORR ACD