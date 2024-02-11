Heroin worth Rs 1.75 crore recovered in Mizoram, 3 held

Aizawl, Feb 11 (PTI) Personnel of the Assam Rifles and Mizoram Police have seized heroin worth around Rs 1.75 crore in two separate operations in east Mizoram's Champhai, an official said.

Three people, including a Myanmar national, were arrested for possessing the contraband, she said.

The heroin – 124 gm worth Rs 86.8 lakh and 127 gm worth Rs 88.9 lakh – were recovered on Saturday from Melbuk road junction and New Hruikawn along the Mizoram-Myanmar border, respectively, the official said.

The entire consignment and the three accused were handed over to police in Zokhawthar for further legal proceedings, she added. PTI CORR RBT