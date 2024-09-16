Heroin worth Rs 1.9 crore seized in Mizoram

Aizawl, Sep 16 (PTI) Assam Rifles personnel have seized 276 grams of heroin worth over Rs 1.9 crore in two separate operations in east Mizoram's Champhai district, Assam Rifles said in a statement on Monday.

Both seizures happened on Sunday, it said.

In the first operation at Melbuk village in Champhai district, the paramilitary force seized 129 grams of heroin worth over Rs 90 lakh.

In the other operation at Zokhawthar on the Mizoram-Myanmar border, the personnel seized 147 grams of heroin worth over Rs 1 crore, the statement said.

Notably, On September 13, the Mizoram police also seized 592 grams of heroin worth Rs 17 lakh from the possession of a 41-year-old Myanmar national at Keifang in Saitual district.