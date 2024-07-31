Heroin worth Rs 2 crore seized in Assam

Diphu, Jul 31 (PTI) Police in Assam's Karbi Anglong district on Wednesday arrested a person and seized heroin worth over Rs 2 crore.

Acting on a tip-off, police intercepted a car coming from Dimapur in Nagaland at Khakrajan checkpoint under Borpathar police station of the district. During search, police discovered 298.58 grams of heroin hidden in 22 soap boxes within a secret compartment of the vehicle.

The arrested person has been identified as Ashikur Rahman, police said.