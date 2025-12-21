Heroin worth Rs 2 lakh seized, 2 arrested in Arunachal

Itanagar, Dec 21 (PTI) Two persons have been arrested and heroin worth over Rs 2 lakh has been seized in separate operations in Arunachal Pradesh, police said on Sunday.

Acting on a tip-off, police nabbed 19-year-old Asadul Islam in Nirjuli, and later seized 16.49 gm of heroin from his residence on Saturday, Naharlagun Sub-divisional Police Officer Rishi Longdo said.

In another incident, police arrested 21-year-old Karjo Bedi from Naharlagun and seized 2.3 gm from his possession on Saturday. During further investigation, 16.04 gm of heroin was seized from his residence, the SP said.

Two cases under sections of the NDPS Act have been registered, he added. PTI COR ACD