Heroin worth Rs 20 cr seized in Baramulla, 3 key figures in drug racket held

Srinagar: Police in Baramulla district seized 2.7 kilograms of heroin worth Rs 20 crore and arrested three key figures of a drug smuggling racket, an officer said on Tuesday.

A portion of the contraband was found on one Nazim Din from Zamboor Pattan area of Uri Tehsil who was detained for frisking at a checkpoint in Khanpora on October 21, a police spokesperson said.

He was found to have 519 grams of heroin concealed in a polythene bag under his armpit.

"During questioning, Nazim disclosed his involvement in drug trafficking, allegedly under the influence of an unknown individual from Downtown Srinagar referred to as 'Mir Saab'," the spokesperson said.

According to Nazim, he and an associate of his, Waqar Ahmad Khawaja, from Tangdhar, Kupwara, had received a consignment of heroin on October 17 from a woman near Noora Hospital in Srinagar.

The two used a car owned by Khawaja to transport the contraband from Srinagar to Handwara for distribution among their local associates.

"Following this lead, Police with the assistance of a magistrate, apprehended Waqar Ahmad near Handwara By-Pass crossing along with his vehicle and seized one more bag of heroin weighing 475 grams from the car's boot," the spokesperson said.

Further investigation led to the arrest of a third accomplice, Manzoor Ahmad Bhat, from Marathgam, Handwara on Sunday.

"Upon his arrest, a search of his residence uncovered four additional packets of Heroin (1,701 grams) concealed in his wardrobe," he added.

The vehicle used in transporting the drugs has been confiscated, and all suspects are currently under police remand, the spokesman said.

An investigation is on to identify other members of the trafficking network which may have as its kingpin a Srinagar-based figure.