Heroin worth Rs 20 lakh seized in UP's Mirzapur; one arrested

Mirzapur (UP), Sep 9 (PTI) Police have arrested an alleged drug trafficker here with heroin worth around Rs 20 lakh, officials said on Tuesday.

Superintendent of Police (Naxal) O P Singh told reporters at the Police Lines that the action was part of the ongoing crackdown against narcotics smuggling in the district.

He said the breakthrough came on September 8 when a team from Chunar police station intercepted a motorcycle near Ramrati Devi Pharmacy College in Sajhauli village.

The accused, identified as Anish Giri, a resident of Bihar's Kaimur district, was caught with 101 grams of heroin and Rs 1,400 in cash, allegedly from drug sales, police said.

During interrogation, Giri allegedly confessed that he was transporting heroin from Ghazipur district and selling it in smaller packets in Chunar and adjoining areas for profit, according to police.

A case was registered under sections 8/21 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act at Chunar police station, and the accused was sent to jail after legal formalities. The motorcycle has also been impounded under section 207 of the Motor Vehicles Act, police said.

PTI COR KIS AMJ AMJ