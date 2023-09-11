Heroin worth Rs 21 crore seized in Assam, three held

Guwahati, Sep 11 (PTI) Three persons were arrested on the outskirts of Guwahati after heroin worth Rs 21 crore was seized from their possession, police said on Monday.

Acting on a tip-off, a police team seized 2.527 kg of the narcotics substance from the accused, who were travelling in a vehicle, on Sunday night, a senior officer said.

The contraband was hidden inside 198 soap boxes and the seizure was made in the Jorabat area, he said.

The arrested persons hail from Manipur.

This is the second major seizure of contraband by the police in two days as 21 soap boxes containing heroin worth over Rs two crore were recovered the previous day. PTI DG BDC