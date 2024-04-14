Heroin worth Rs 2.27cr seized in Mizoram, 3 held

Aizawl, Apr 14 (PTI) Three persons were arrested in Mizoram's Aizawl after heroin worth Rs 2.27 crore was seized from their possession in three separate operations, an official statement issued by Assam Rifles said on Sunday.

Personnel of Assam Rifles and the Special Narcotics Police Station seized 325.3 grams of heroin in the operations on Saturday, it said.

The seized heroin was concealed in 27 soap cases.

The consignments and the three accused were handed over to the Special Narcotics Police Station for legal proceedings, the statement added. PTI CORR BDC