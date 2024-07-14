Heroin worth Rs 2.5 crore seized in Assam; two peddlers nabbed

Guwahati, Jul 14 (PTI) Heroin worth nearly Rs 2.5 crore has been seized and two peddlers arrested from here, police said on Sunday.

Acting on a tip-off, a Special Task Force (STF) team launched an operation in Guwahati and seized the drugs, Assam Police Chief Public Relations Officer Pranabjyoti Goswami said.

"Information was received that narcotics would be transported by Awadh Assam Express from Dimapur to Lower Assam by two Barpeta-based peddlers. Based on the input, the peddlers were traced at Katahbari in Guwahati at their rented accommodation," he added.

From the two peddlers, police recovered 22 soap boxes of heroin, weighing 308 gm, the CPRO said.

"The two peddlers have been apprehended and necessary legal measures are being initiated," he added.

Further investigation is on regarding the case, senior officials said.

Another senior official said that the total value of the seized drugs will be around Rs 2.46 crore as per Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) standards. PTI TR TR RG