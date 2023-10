Aizawl, Oct 22 (PTI) Heroin worth Rs 2.74 crore has been seized in three operations in Mizoram's Aizawl and Champhai districts, Assam Rifles said on Sunday.

The Assam Rifles, Mizoram Police and anti-narcotics squad of the Excise and Narcotics Department seized 394 gm of heroin in these operations on October 20 and 21, Assam Rifles officials said.

In all, four people were arrested from Aizawl's Bawngkawn area, and Tlangsam and Zote villages in Champhai district, they said.