Heroin worth Rs 2.74 lakh seized, two held in Arunachal's Changlang

Itanagar, Mar 9 (PTI) Police arrested two persons after heroin worth Rs 2.74 lakh was seized from their possession in Arunachal Pradesh's Changlang district, an officer said on Monday.

Changlang Superintendent of Police (SP) Kirli Padu said the two persons were arrested near Wagun Ponthai tri-junction on NH-215 under Bordumsa circle in the district on Sunday.

Acting on credible intelligence, the anti-drug squad team led by Bordumsa police station officer-in-charge Tomai Wangpan intercepted a vehicle heading from Jagun in Assam towards Bordumsa.

A thorough search led to the recovery of 42.93 gm of heroin worth around Rs 2.74 lakh hidden beneath the steering box, along with two mobile handsets, and Rs 4,900 in cash.

An NDPS case has been registered at Bordumsa Police Station, and further investigation in the case is on, police added.