Heroin worth Rs 3 crore seized in Assam, one held

Guwahati, Jul 10 (PTI) The police seized heroin valued at Rs three crore and arrested a drug peddler in Assam's Golaghat district, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Wednesday.

The police found 654 gms of heroin in his possession, he said.

''Based on a secret input, @GolaghatPolice today carried out an operation in Sarupathar and apprehended a drug dealer,'' the chief minister posted on X.

''The drug was brought from a neighbouring state and valued at Rs 3 crore,'' Sarma said.

The chief minister also congratulated the Assam police for the seizure. PTI DG NN