Heroin worth Rs 3 crore seized in Assam's Cachar district

Guwahati, Oct 17 (PTI) Heroin worth Rs 3 crore and a mobile phone were seized during a joint operation by the Assam Police and Assam Rifles in Cachar district, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

''No Safe Zone for Poison Dealers. In a joint operation at Ujan Tarapur, @CacharPolice and @official_dgar seized 401 grams of heroin and a mobile phone, worth Rs 3 crore," said the chief minister in a post on X on Thursday.

Sarma said, ''@assampolice tracks, strikes and shuts it down! Committed to #AssamAgainstDrugs." Necessary legal procedures have been initiated, he added. PTI DG DG BDC