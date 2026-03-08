Heroin worth Rs 3.25 cr seized in Assam, 5 held

Guwahati, Mar 8 (PTI) Five people were arrested after heroin worth Rs 3.25 crore was seized from their possession in Assam’s Cachar district, according to the Chief Minister's Office.

The arrests and recovery of the narcotics substance were made from two vehicles on Saturday.

The CMO, in a post on X, said that acting on specific intelligence, the Cachar police intercepted the two vehicles on the Silchar-Kalain Road.

"A total of 538 g of heroin worth Rs 3.25 crore was seized, and five peddlers were held," it said.

“HCM Dr @himantabiswa has lauded the team for their clinical execution, reaffirming that Assam’s fight against drugs will continue with zero compromise until our state is drug-free,” the CMO added. PTI SSG SSG BDC