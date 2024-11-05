Heroin worth Rs 3.5 crore recovered in police raid in Delhi, 2 arrested

New Delhi, Nov 5 (PTI) Delhi Police has recovered heroin worth Rs 3.5 crore in a raid in Bawana area and arrested two men in the drug bust, officials said on Tuesday.

On Monday, police got a tip-off that two suppliers of heroin, Bilal Ahmed (23) and Anis (22), were coming to Outer North district, they said.

A raiding party was constituted and the two suppliers, both from Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly, were arrested near Bawana Sector-2, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer North) Bharat B Reddy said.

A total of 698 gm heroine was recovered from Ahmed.

A case has been registered and further investigation underway, he added. PTI NIT NIT SKY SKY