Heroin worth Rs 350 cr seized from fishing boat in Gujarat's Gir Somnath

Veraval, Feb 23 (PTI) The Gujarat police have seized heroin worth Rs 350 crore from a fishing boat near Veraval harbour in Gir Somnath district and arrested nine crew members, an official said on Friday.

A large quantity of the psychotropic drug was recovered during a raid late on Thursday night, the official said.

"Based on a tip-off, our teams raided a fishing boat when it arrived near Veraval harbour. We recovered 50 kg of heroin, and its origin is being probed. Nine crew members onboard the Veraval-registered boat were arrested," Superintendent of Police Manoharsinh Jadeja said.

Taking to X, Gujarat Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghavi said the seized contraband was worth Rs 350 crore (Rs 7 crore per kg) in the international market.

"Another big success in our campaign against drugs. Gujarat Police seized 50 kg of heroin, kept in sealed packets, worth Rs 350 crore at Nalia Goli coast of Veraval harbour. Nine accused, including three main accused, have been nabbed by the police," Sanghavi said in his post.

The minister also congratulated the Gir Somnath police for their successful operation against the drug trade. PTI COR PJT PD ARU