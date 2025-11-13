Heroin worth Rs 4 crore seized in Assam

Guwahati, Nov 13 (PTI) The Assam Police has seized heroin worth Rs 4 crore from Cachar district, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Thursday.

''Acting on a lead from a remanded accused, @cacharpolice seized 664 gms of heroin worth Rs 4 cr in a decisive strike against the drug menace,'' Sarma said in a post on X.

“Our war on drugs continues with @assampolice cracking down on peddlers. No place for narco-terror in Assam!,” he asserted.

Necessary legal action has been initiated, officials said. PTI DG RBT