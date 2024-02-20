Heroin worth Rs 42 lakh seized in Mizoram, 1 held

Aizawl, Feb 20 (PTI) Personnel of Assam Rifles along with Mizoram excise and narcotics department officials have seized 60 grams of heroin valued at Rs 42 lakh from the state capital Aizawl and arrested one person for possessing the drug, the paramilitary force said in a statement on Tuesday.

Advertisment

Acting on a tip-off, the joint team conducted a raid at Aizawl's Zotlang area on Monday, and arrested 39-year-old Saithangpuia after recovering the contraband from him, it said.

The accused person is a resident of Aizawl, the statement said.

The drug was concealed in five soap boxes, it said, adding that the accused person and the seized heroin were handed over to the excise & narcotics department for further action. PTI CORR SBN