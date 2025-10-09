Heroin worth Rs 5 crore recovered in Mathura, 2 held

Mathura, Oct 9 (PTI) The police seized a cache of heroin, valued at over Rs 5 crore, and arrested two men in this connection, officials here said on Thursday.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Shlok Kumar said local police, working with the ANTF (Anti-Narcotics Task Force) operational unit from Agra, seized 1.045 kilograms of the illegal substance.

"The seized heroin is valued at over Rs 2 crore when sold in bulk, but its value multiplies to Rs 5 crore and 9 lakh when sold loose in smaller quantities," SSP Kumar said.

The two accused were identified as Faizan (32), resident of Seelampur in Delhi, and Waqar (34), a resident of Gurugram, Haryana.

SP (Rural) Suresh Chandra Rawat said the accused were travelling from New Delhi and were scheduled to make a deliver a consignment in Agra. The investigation has also revealed their involvement in drug trafficking network comprising a Nigerian national for the last seven years.

A case has been registered against the accused, police said, adding that records indicate that Faizan already has two other criminal cases registered against him.

Further investigation is underway in the matter.