Heroin worth Rs 6 crore seized in Bihar, two drug traffickers held

Muzaffarpur (Bihar), Nov 18 (PTI) The police seized heroin valued at Rs six crore in the international market from two persons, including a woman, in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district, an officer said on Tuesday.

The two residents of West Champaran district were caught near the Bariya bus stand in Muzaffarpur.

They were nabbed under a joint operation carried out by the Bihar Special Task Force (STF) and Ahiyapur Police.

Talking to reporters here, City SP (West) Kiran Kumar said, "Muzaffarpur Police had received a tip-off from Bihar STF on Monday alerting them that traffickers would be passing through the Bariya bus stand area with a consignment of narcotics".

Kumar said that the duo was transporting a one-kilogram consignment of heroin from Imphal and intended to deliver it to Uttar Pradesh.

The team conducted a cordon-and-search operation near the bus stand and apprehended both suspects.

Police said the seized bag contained a packet with 1016 grams of heroin. While its assessed value is around Rs 2 crore in India, its estimated price in the international market is nearly Rs 6 crore, the SP said.

Two mobile phones recovered from the arrested traffickers have been sent for analysis, with all calls and contacts being verified to trace their network. PTI SUK NN