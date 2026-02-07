Heroin worth Rs 6.68 crore seized in Thane; one held

Thane, Feb 7 (PTI) A 50-year-old man has been arrested for alleged possession of heroin worth Rs 6.68 crore in Maharashtra's Thane city, police said on Saturday.

Based on a tip-off, the Thane crime branch's Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) intercepted the accused, Fardin Gulzar Mulla, an autorickshaw driver, in the Ghodbunder Road area on the night of February 1 and seized 2.288 kg of heroin from him, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Amarsingh Jadhav said.

The estimated value of the contraband is Rs 6.68 crore, he said, adding that the accused has been booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

The DCP said that a probe is underway to ascertain the source of the drugs and the intended customers, as well as to identify other members of the drug supply network. PTI COR ARU