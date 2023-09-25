Heroin worth Rs 70,000 seized in Arunachal, one held

Itanagar, Sep 25 (PTI) A person was arrested in Arunachal Pradesh's West Siang district after heroin worth Rs 70,000 and unaccounted cash of Rs 2.5 lakh were seized from his possession, police said.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of the Alo Police Station personnel apprehended the person from the Piyi area and recovered 8.5 grams of narcotics substance, West Siang Superintendent of Police (SP) Abhimanyu Poswal said.

Two mobile handsets, empty soap cases and plastic tobacco containers were also seized from his possession, the SP said.

A case under Section 22 of the NDPS Act has been registered against the accused, he said. PTI UPL UPL BDC