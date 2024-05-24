Heroin worth Rs 8.4 crore seized in Mizoram

Aizawl, May 24 (PTI) Assam Rifles and Mizoram police seized over 1 kg of heroin worth Rs 8.4 crore from Champhai district, an officer of the paramilitary force said on Friday.

Acting on a tip-off the joint team of Assam Rifles and Mizoram police seized the heroin from a car at Ngur village in east Mizoram's Champhai district on Wednesday, the officer said.

The contraband was believed to be smuggled from Myanmar, she said.

No person has been arrested in connection with the seizure, the officer added. PTI COR RG