Heroin worth Rs 9 cr seized in Assam, four held

Guwahati, Jan 14 (PTI) Heroin worth Rs 9 crore was seized in Assam's Kamrup district on Tuesday, and four people were arrested in this connection, police said.

The Special Task Force of the state police received specific information that a family from Manipur's Churachandpur district would transport narcotic substances in a vehicle to peddlers in Hajo and Goreswar areas, a senior officer said.

Acting on a tip-off, the vehicle was intercepted by an STF team, led by Additional SP Kalyan Pathak, in Amingaon area and seized 1.128 grams of heroin, concealed in 94 soap boxes in secret chambers, he said.

"The vehicle's driver and co-driver were arrested in connection with the seizure. After their interrogation, the STF team arrested two peddlers from Hajo and Goreswar," the officer said.

A legal action has been initiated, he added. PTI DG BDC