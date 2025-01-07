Heroin worth Rs 9 lakh seized in Mumbai, Uttarakhand-based man held

Mumbai, Jan 7 (PTI) The Mumbai police on Tuesday arrested a man hailing from Uttarakhand and seized from him heroin worth around Rs 9 lakh in Borivali area here, an official said.

The accused, identified as Parvez Alam Ansari (45) from Haridwar, was nabbed under the Sudhir Phadke bridge when he was about to deliver the banned drug, he said.

"The police laid a trap and as soon as Ansari came to the spot, he was nabbed. During his search, the police recovered 89 grams of heroin worth around Rs 9 lakh from him," the police official said.

The police are trying to find out from where the drug was sourced and to whom it was to be delivered.

A case under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act was registered against Ansari and further investigation is underway, he added. PTI ZA NP