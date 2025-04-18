Heroin, Yaba tablets worth Rs 71 crore seized in Assam, two held

Guwahati, Apr 18 (PTI) Heroin and banned Yaba tablets, worth Rs 71 crore, were seized during an operation in Assam's Kamrup district on Friday, and two persons were arrested in this connection, police said.

Acting on a tip-off, the Special Task Force (STF) of the Assam Police launched the operation in the Amingaon area and intercepted two vehicles coming from a neighbouring state, a senior officer said.

During the search operation, the police recovered 2,70,000 Yaba tablets and 40 soap boxes containing 520 grams of heroin from the vehicles.

Yaba tablets, also called the 'crazy drug', are illegal in the country because they contain methamphetamine, a Schedule II substance under the Controlled Substances Act.

The narcotic substances were being transported outside the state by two couriers who were apprehended, the police said.

The estimated values of the seized Yaba tablets and heroin are Rs 67 crore and Rs 4 crore respectively, the officer said.

The operation was led by STF chief Parthasarathi Mahanta, who was assisted by Additional SP Kalyan Pathak.

Further investigation is underway, and legal action has been initiated, the police added.