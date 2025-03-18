HEX20 launches India’s first private payload hosting satellite

Thiruvananthapuram, Mar 18 (PTI) Heralding a momentous achievement in the country’s space sector, Technopark-based small satellite manufacturing company HEX20 has successfully launched and established contact with ‘Nila’, India’s first private payload hosting satellite.

Developed in just four months, ‘Nila’ was launched via Berlin-based satellite deployer company, Exolaunch aboard SpaceX Transporter-13 on March 15 at 12:13 pm (IST), with successful separation from the launch vehicle occurring less than an hour later at 1:07 pm(IST), a Technopark statement said.

'Nila' represents a significant step forward in private satellite technology and innovation, it said.

After hours of feverish anticipation, a critical milestone was reached when the beacon signal was received at HEX20’s Satellite Control Center on March 16.

As part of this mission, HEX20 carried Release Actuators as the payload, from a German space company – Dcubed, demonstrating HEX20’s commitment to fostering global partnerships for rideshare missions, it said.

The satellite is named after Kerala’s culturally significant river Nila.

Interestingly, Technopark too, has one of its buildings named Nila, where HEX20 is located.

The HEX20 team will be conducting the commissioning of Nila from its recently inaugurated Ground Station located at Marian Engineering College, Menamkulam here ensuring the satellite’s operational capabilities and mission success.

HEX20 is training a team of faculty members and students at the college in operating the ground station facility.

MB Aravind, Co-Founder & Director, HEX20, said, “This mission was about more than just launching a satellite—it was about proving what’s possible when passion meets innovation. HEX20 extends its gratitude to the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe) for their unwavering support in enabling this mission, as well as to all partners and supporters who contributed to this success.” He added: “This launch marks the beginning of many more ambitious endeavours from HEX20 and its partners in the evolving landscape of space exploration.” Anurag Reghu, CTO & Co-Founder, Hex20, said, “Next year, we look forward to flying our 50 kg satellite on ISRO’s launch vehicle." "Along with offering our customizable and high-performance spacecraft and components, we aim to enhance the current capabilities of institutions and private organisations globally through our FlatSats and capacity-building programmes,” he said.

Besides aiming to give an impetus to the efforts of creating a space ecosystem, HEX20 set up its state-of-the-art R&D facility at Technopark, India’s first IT Park, on May 1, 2023.

“This year, we plan to expand our lab facilities to support the development of multiple satellites. This facility is well positioned to serve as the ultimate catalyst for innovation, collaboration and the pursuit of excellence in the state's space technology field,” Anurag said.

HEX20, which has a presence in Australia, the UAE and Taiwan, has partnered with the domestic manufacturing network that plays a pivotal role in ISRO missions.

It builds payload-agnostic satellite platforms and offers satellite mission as a service and payload hosting capabilities to its customers, the statement added. PTI LGK ROH