New Delhi, Mar 12 (PTI) Following are the top stories at 9.30 pm: NATION DEL140 LD HARYANA ****BJP's big move in Haryana: Khattar quits, OBC leader Nayab Saini sworn in as chief minister Chandigarh: The BJP on Tuesday replaced Manohar Lal Khattar with OBC leader Nayab Singh Saini as Haryana’s chief minister in a swift switch in the state, just weeks ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.**** DEL135 LDALL CAA RULES ****CAA not meant to snatch anyone's citizenship, assures Amit Shah; Protests in Kerala and Assam against new law Hyderabad/Guwahati: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday assured minorities that the Citizenship (Amendment) Act is not meant to snatch anyone's citizenship, as he accused the Congress and other opposition parties of spreading misconception about the new law which has sparked protests in Kerala and Assam.**** DEL110 BIZ-SBI-2NDLD ELECTORAL BONDS ****SBI submits electoral bonds details to Election Commission as per SC order New Delhi: State Bank of India (SBI) on Tuesday evening submitted to the Election Commission the details of the parities that had bought now-scrapped electoral bonds and those who got them, as it complied with the Supreme Court order to furnish information.**** DEL114 CONG-LS-LD CANDIDATES ****Cong's 2nd list for LS polls: Nakul Nath to contest from Chhindwara, Gaurav Gogoi from Jorhat New Delhi: The Congress on Tuesday announced its second list of 43 candidates for the Lok Sabha polls, fielding Kamal Nath's son Nakul Nath once again from Madhya Pradesh's Chhindwara and Ashok Gehlot's son Vaibhav Gehlot from Rajasthan's Jalore.**** DEL125 DEF-IAF-TEJAS LDALL CRASH ****Tejas crashes in Jaisalmer in first accident involving indigenous LCA, no casualties Jaisalmer/New Delhi: A Tejas light combat aircraft (LCA) of the Indian Air Force crashed near a residential colony in Jaisalmer on Tuesday while returning from a tri-services military exercise in Pokhran desert in the first accident involving the indigenously-built single-engine jet since it began flying in 2001. There were no casualties.**** DEL61 PM-LD BHARAT SHAKTI ****Pokhran witness to trinity of India's 'aatmanirbharta', belief, self-pride: PM at Bharat Shakti Pokhran: As awestruck spectators watched the 'Bharat Shakti' exercise here in Rajasthan on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Pokhran has become witness to the trinity of India's 'aatmanirbharta', belief and self-pride. By Kunal Dutt**** DEL134 JKNF-BAN ****Jammu Kashmir National Front banned by govt under UAPA New Delhi: The government on Tuesday banned the Jammu Kashmir National Front led by Nayeem Ahmad Khan under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.**** DEL120 UP-LD PORTFOLIOS ****UP CM allocates portfolios to 4 newly inducted ministers Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday allocated portfolios to the four newly inducted ministers, including SBSP chief Om Prakash Rajbhar and RLD's Anil Kumar.**** DEL130 DOPT-LD KWATRA ****Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra's service tenure extended by six months New Delhi: The government on Tuesday granted a six-month extension in service tenure of Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra, who was scheduled to retire at the end of next month, according to an official order.**** DEL70 GADKARI-THACKERAY ****Gadkari rebuffs Uddhav's invitation, says MVA need not worry about who BJP fields New Delhi: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday described the invitation of Shiv Sena (UBT) Chief Uddhav Thackeray to contest Lok Sabha elections as Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) candidate as "immature and ridiculous", saying the BJP has a system of selecting candidates for the elections.**** LEGAL LGD3 SC-HP MLAS-DISQUALIFICATION ****Why haven't you moved HP HC against disqualification: SC asks disqualified MLAs New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday asked six rebel Congress MLAs, who had cross-voted in the recent Rajya Sabha polls in Himachal Pradesh, as to why they have not moved the high court challenging their disqualification.**** LGB3 MP-COURT-DIGVIJAYA ****Special court acquits Congress leader Digvijaya Singh in 2019 defamation case Gwalior: A special court in Gwalior on Tuesday acquitted Congress veteran Digvijaya Singh in a 2019 defamation case filed against him for his alleged remarks that BJP/RSS workers were spying for Pakistan.**** CAL30 WB-HC-ED-SHAJAHAN ****Cal HC rejects anticipatory bail prayer of Shajahan Sheikh in ED's ration distribution cas Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday rejected the anticipatory bail prayer of suspended TMC leader Shajahan Sheikh in connection with the Enforcement Directorate's probe into an alleged ration distribution scam.**** BUSINESS DEL133 BIZ-3RDLD SEBI-VEDANTA ****Sebi orders Vedanta to pay Cairn Rs 77.6 cr; bars Navin & Priya Agarwal from mkt New Delhi: Sebi on Tuesday ordered mining moghul Anil Agarwal's Vedanta Ltd to pay Rs 77.62 crore to Scottish explorer Cairn for delay in payment of dividends, and also barred the firm's entire board, including his brother Navin and daughter Priya, from accessing the capital market for the same.**** DEL100 AVI-2NDLD FLY91 ****FLY91 to start flights to Lakshadweep from April Mopa (Goa): Regional airline FLY91 will start commercial services on March 18 and flights to Lakshadweep in April.**** FOREIGN FGN60 MAURITIUS-MURMU-LD NATIONAL DAY ****President Murmu attends in National Day Celebrations of Mauritius as Chief Guest Port Louis: President Droupadi Murmu participated in the 56th National Day Celebrations of Mauritius as the Chief Guest on Tuesday, underscoring the longstanding and enduring ties between the two countries.**** FGN62 CHINA-MALDIVES-LD INDIA ****China says it backs Maldives to safeguard sovereignty as first batch of Indian military personnel leaves Beijing: China said on Tuesday that it supports the Maldives in safeguarding its sovereignty, as the first batch of Indian military personnel operating a helicopter left the island nation and was replaced by a civilian crew. 