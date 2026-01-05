HHRC takes cognisance of 'inhuman' treatment of seriously ill patient in Gurugram society

Chandigarh, Jan 5 (PTI) The Haryana Human Rights Commission has taken serious cognisance of the denial of parking rights to a critically ill person in a residential society in Gurugram, saying the complainant has been prima facie subjected to mental harassment, discrimination and inhuman treatment by the society staff.

The complainant has stated that he is suffering from end-stage renal disease and is dependent on dialysis three times a week.

In the complaint before Member (Judicial) Kuldip Jain, it was stated that the complainant resides in the residential society along with his wife, who is a private school teacher and the sole earning member of the family.They have two minor daughters.

The complainant has alleged that the society/builder staff ignored his serious medical condition and denied him permission to park his vehicle inside the premises, although such permission had been granted for a few days earlier.

The complainant has alleged that the parking facility is selectively provided only to those residents who are either known to the staff or pay illegal gratification, while the victim and his family are being subjected to mental harassment and discrimination.

In his order dated December 24, 2025, Jain said it prima facie appears that the complainant, who is suffering from a serious and life-threatening medical condition and is dependent on regular dialysis, has been subjected to mental harassment, discrimination and inhuman treatment by the builder/society staff.

Despite full knowledge of the complainant's severely deteriorating health condition, the deliberate denial of a basic and reasonable facility such as parking has caused him unnecessary physical hardship, mental agony and humiliation.

Jain said such conduct amounts to a violation of the right to life with dignity guaranteed under Article 21 of the Constitution.

"The deliberate denial of a basic and reasonable facility such as parking, despite full knowledge of the complainant's severe deteriorating health conditions has caused him undue physical hardship, mental agony and humiliation.

"Such conduct amounts to violation of the complainant's right to life with dignity, guaranteed under Article 21 of the Constitution. The alleged acts further reflect insensitivity towards the medical vulnerability of the complainant and have resulted in creating an unsafe, hostile and degrading living environment not only for him but also for his wife and minor children.

"The facts highlighted in the complaint, therefore, disclose a clear prima facie case of violation of human rights warranting intervention by this Commission".

Considering the seriousness of the matter, Jain issued directions to the Deputy Commissioner, Gurugram, who shall act as a nodal authority in the matter.

The Deputy Commissioner, Gurugram has been directed to get the allegations inquired into "through a senior responsible gazetted officer and ensure that immediate necessary relief is provided to the complainant, keeping in view his serious medical condition".

The Commissioner of Police, Gurugram, has been directed to look into the allegations of "harassment and discriminatory conduct" on part of the builder/society staff and ensure the complainant is not subjected to any further intimidation or harassment.

Assistant Registrar of the HHRC, Dr Puneet Arora, said the officers concerned have been directed to submit their detailed action taken reports on the points mentioned in the order before the Commission one week prior to the next date of hearing on February 18.