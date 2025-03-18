Hi-tech govt school to be inaugurated in Greater Noida on Mar 19 under UP's 'Operation Kayakalp'

Noida, Mar 17 (PTI) A hi-tech government school built at a cost of Rs 1.30 crore in Mathurapur, Greater Noida, will be inaugurated on March 19 under Uttar Pradesh’s ‘Operation Kayakalp’ scheme, officials said on Monday.

State Minister for Basic Education (Independent Charge) Sandeep Singh will inaugurate the school, marking a step towards modernising school infrastructure in the state, a government spokesperson said.

According to an official statement, the school has been equipped with smart classrooms, digital boards, laboratories, and inclusive education facilities to prepare students for global competition.

Currently, 90 students are enrolled, and the government aims to increase admissions to over 150 in the upcoming session, the statement said.

The initiative seeks to provide government schools with high-end facilities comparable to private institutions, ensuring equal educational opportunities for all students, it added.

The school has digital boards in every classroom to enhance the learning experience. Special attention has been given to hygiene, with RO-purified drinking water and separate restrooms for boys and girls.

Designed as a ‘Divyang-friendly’ institution, the school features ramps, railings, and assistive devices to ensure accessibility for children with special needs. Specially trained teachers will also be appointed to cater to their requirements, officials said.

Built following the Green School model, the institution incorporates sustainable development principles and natural resource conservation, they said.

Minister Sandeep Singh said the initiative aligns with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' policy, ensuring equal education opportunities for all children.

The Mathurapur school is a model of this vision, integrating divyang students into mainstream education through inclusive classrooms and essential facilities, he said.