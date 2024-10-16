Hi-tech lost-and-found centres at Mahakumbh to help families trace missing members

Lucknow, Oct 16 (PTI) Prayagraj authorities are working on a hi-tech registration system with digital 'Khoya-paya' centres to reunite persons who go missing in the Kumbh Fair with their families or group, officials said on Wednesday.

The Prayagraj Mela Authority and the Police Department are collaborating on establishing this innovative pilgrim registration system to curb missing cases in the fair, they said.

Digital 'Khoya-paya' (lost-and-found) centres will be set up at Mahakumbh-2025, ensuring that all visitors -- especially children and the elderly -- are safe, and no one gets separated from their family or group, an officer said here. The initiative is a seamless blend of security, responsibility, and technology, promising to make the Maha Kumbh Mela a safe and memorable experience, the officer said.

The high-tech lost-and-found centres will have digital registration for anyone who goes missing, allowing families and friends to locate them more easily.

"Announcements will also be made at the centres for all missing individuals. What was once a fair associated with stories of separation and desperate searches will now become a place where new stories of reunion are written," he said.

"Every lost person will be promptly registered, and their details will be shared across other (lost-and-found) centres and social media platforms such as Facebook and X," the officer added.

If a lost individual remains unclaimed for 12 hours, the police will step in and ensure they are taken to a safe place, he said.

"Special attention is being given to the safety of children and women. Anyone claiming a child or woman must first verify their identity. If there is any doubt, the police will be immediately involved to ensure their protection," the officer said. PTI ABN RPA RPA