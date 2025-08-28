Hidden agenda behind 130th Constitution Amendment Bill, no logic for its introduction: J'khand CM

Ranchi, Aug 28 (PTI) Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Thursday hit out at the BJP-led central government over the 130th Constitution Amendment Bill, claiming that there was a "big hidden agenda" behind its introduction.

Soren said he failed to understand why the bill, which seeks to remove ministers from their posts in the eventuality of a jail term of 30 days or more, was tabled in Parliament.

"There is a big hidden agenda behind the Constitution Amendment Bill, which we are not able to fathom... But, this will be clear in future,” he said in the assembly during the last day of the monsoon session.

He also accused the BJP government of removing lakhs of voters in Bihar with the help of the Election Commission, and claimed that those opposing the Centre and its policies were being framed in false cases by agencies like the ED, CBI and the I-T department.

"The Centre frames laws granting immunity to the CEC and ECs from any legal action for decisions taken while in office, which is nowhere in the world," Soren said.

Half of the country's population is made to believe BJP's propaganda, he asserted.

“The prime minister is busy monitoring mines auction in Jharkhand, while tribals reel under acute poverty and suffer from various deformities due to excavation of minerals like uranium here,” the CM claimed.

Jharkhand contributes to the development of the country, but receives the “Centre's apathy in return”, he said.

Soren also said that he was skeptical about the Centre conferring posthumous Bharat Ratna on JMM founder Shibu Soren, who died on August 6. PTI NAM RBT