‘Hidden camera’ found in bathroom of TISS-Guwahati girls’ hostel, probe underway

Guwahati, Feb 27 (PTI) The police have initiated an inquiry after a “hidden camera” was found in a bathroom of the girls’ hostel on the Guwahati campus of the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS), an officer said on Friday. The TISS authorities had intimated the police and filed a complaint in connection with the incident, he said.

“Based on the complaint, an investigation has been initiated,” the police officer said.

The TISS Guwahati, in a statement, had said that the recent incident was a “serious privacy violation, and is entirely unacceptable and condemnable”.

It said internal security protocols were being reviewed to ensure non-recurrence of any such incident in the future.

Support services are in place for the affected students, and the TISS is fully cooperating with the police in the case, the statement said. PTI SSG RBT