Hidden money of rebel ex-Congress MLAs to be distributed among people: Himachal CM

Hamirpur (HP), Apr 12 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu Friday taunted the six rebel former Congress MLAs and alleged that they purchased big briefcases in Chandigarh to deposit money.

During a public meeting at Galore, the chief minister took a jibe at the six dissidents and said when they bought briefcases in Chandigarh, their "kingpin" (Sukhu) had bought two briefcases to deposit the money.

He said the son of a common family reached the level of chief minister and the six MLAs did not even vote. Yet the government remains intact.

He said the mills of God grind slowly. Wherever hidden, the money will be recovered and distributed among the public, he announced.

Sukhu said a person who sells himself for money can never be forgiven. He alleged that the BJP has stolen one Rajya Sabha seat. The people will give a befitting reply in these elections by making the Congress victorious in all the six assembly seats, he said.

Sukhu said the BJP did not stand with the people during the disaster and today they have gone to the Election Commission to stop the Rs 1500 given to the women. But the Congress government will give Rs 1500 to all women from March to June once the elections are over, he added.

He expressed optimism over the party's victory in all the four Lok Sabha and six assembly seats with ease. PTI COR KSS KSS