Hideout unearthed in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri

Mendhar/Rajouri: Security forces on Thursday unearthed a hideout and recovered ammunition from it in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district, officials said.

Acting on a tip-off, troops of the Rashtriya Rifles and the Special Operations Group (SOG) of the police launched a search operation in Manyal Gali forests of Thanamandi, they said.

During the operation, the forces uncovered the hideout and recovered five live rounds, one grenade, one gas cylinder, a small solar panel and some food items.