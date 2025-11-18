Hidma's elimination 'historic victory' in Modi govt's fight against Naxalism: BJP

New Delhi, Nov 18 (PTI) The BJP on Tuesday termed the elimination of top Maoist commander Madvi Hidma a "historic victory" in the Modi government's fight against Naxalism and said India will "certainly" be completely free from Left-wing extremism by March 31 next year.

Dreaded naxal commander Hidma and his wife were among the six Maoists killed in an encounter with security personnel in Andhra Pradesh's Alluri Sitaramaraju district on Tuesday, according to police.

The Chhattisgarh police described the death of Hidma, an alleged mastermind of several attacks, as the "last nail in the coffin" of the Left-wing insurgency.

BJP national general secretary Vinod Tawde said security forces have eliminated Hidma, who had been spreading fear and violence for decades, in a "well-planned and daring operation".

"The mastermind behind 26 major Naxalite attacks, the key conspirator in the Darbha Valley massacre and the Sukma attack, the elimination of Hidma is a historic victory in our fight against Naxalism," he said in a post on X.

"Under the strong leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the policies of Home Minister Amit Shahi, the country is steadily progressing towards becoming Naxal-free," the senior BJP leader said, adding, "Certainly, India will be completely free from Naxalism by March 31, 2026." BJP national spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari called Hidma’s death a "major strategic victory" in the government's fight against the Naxal menace.

"Under PM Narendra Modi's leadership and HM Amit Shah's execution, India's anti-Naxal strategy has become sharper, more coordinated, and intelligence-driven," he added.

In a post on X from its official handle, the BJP said India has finally closed one of its "darkest chapters" with the elimination of "dreaded naxal commander" Hidma.

"His end marks a turning point. Left-wing extremism is collapsing across the country, shrinking from 182 affected districts in 2013 to just 13 today. This isn't just a statistic, it's a story of immense courage, sacrifice and unwavering resolve," the party said.

From ending fear in the heartland to bringing back hope, safety and development, the change has been nothing short of transformative, it said.

"Under PM Modi, the mission now moves ahead with a bold target: eliminating LWE (left-wing extremism) entirely by March 2026. With security forces and local communities standing shoulder to shoulder, a violence-free and progressive India is finally within reach," the BJP added. PTI PK RT