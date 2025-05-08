High alert sounded in Delhi, govt employees' leave cancelled as conflict with Pakistan intensifies

New Delhi, May 8 (PTI) A high alert was sounded in Delhi, and all city government employees' leaves were cancelled as hostilities ramped up between India and Pakistan, with several border areas, including Jammu, coming under cross-border shelling.

District magistrates in the national capital are holding meetings with their subordinates to review health and disaster management preparedness in case of any emergency, officials said.

"Police will stay alert and will keep active. Night vigil has been intensified. We will deploy extra force in every sensitive area," a police officer said.

In a late evening order, the Delhi government's services department banned its employees from going on leave until further orders.

An official in the New Delhi district said that a review meeting was held to check the preparedness of the health department and the disaster management apparatus.

Another official in the East Delhi district administration said they are analysing the quick response mechanisms and identifying gaps.

Security was heightened across the national capital with additional forces, including paramilitary personnel, being deployed at key installations.

Police sources said special commissioners of all zones are holding meetings with the deputy commissioners of all 15 districts.

The security beef-up comes amid an armed conflict between India and Pakistan. The Pakistani military last night tried to target Awantipura, Srinagar, Jammu, Pathankot, Amritsar, Kapurthala, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Adampur, Bhatinda, Chandigarh, Nal, Phalodi, Uttarlai, and Bhuj. The attempts were foiled, and a Pakistani air defence system was destroyed in Lahore.

"All DCPs are actively monitoring law and order in their areas. They have already briefed their officers like ACPs and SHOs. DCPs are personally monitoring their area and Delhi Police is ready to deal with any kind of situation," said the source.

According to an official, vigilance has been increased at malls, markets, metro stations, hotels, residential colonies, airports, and other crowded places.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Abhishek Dhania, in a statement, said, "As part of ongoing anti-terror measures, the police conducted a thorough security inspection at the Mayur Vihar Phase-1 Metro Station, a vital public installation. During the visit, CISF personnel were briefed, and a focused coordination meeting was held." "The station is secured with 41 operational CCTV cameras monitoring every critical point. In each shift, 7 male and 2 female CISF personnel remain deployed to ensure robust, round-the-clock security. This will ensure the safety of the commuters," he added.

Bomb Disposal Squads carried out anti-sabotage checks at several locations.

"The district's BDS team conducted anti-sabotage checks at malls, markets, hotels and vital spots to ensure public safety throughout the district. The exercise strengthened vigilance and preparedness against potential threats," DCP (Southwest) Surendra Choudhary said.

Police checks in the city, especially at the bordering areas, have been ramped up, with all the vehicles entering Delhi being checked. PTI NSM VIT BM BUN VN VN