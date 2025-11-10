High alert, strict security arrangements at all railway stations in Delhi-NCR: Northern Railway

New Delhi, Nov 10 (PTI) The Railway Protection Force (RPF), in close coordination with the Government Railway Police (GRP), is on high alert with strict security arrangements at all stations in the Delhi-NCR region following a bomb blast near the Red Fort that killed eight people and injured many on Monday.

The Northern Railway said on Monday that security arrangements at major stations such as New Delhi, Old Delhi, Anand Vihar, Hazrat Nizamuddin and Ghaziabad have been reviewed, with all possible measures taken to enhance security without causing inconvenience to passengers.

"All railway officials and security personnel deployed at these stations are on high alert with strict security arrangements. RPF staffers have been deployed at various points, including station entry gates, exit gates and platforms," Himanshu Upadhyay, Chief Public Relations Officer, Northern Railway, told PTI.

"Multiple dog squads have been pressed into service for checking passengers' luggage as well as the premises in and around stations," Upadhyay added.

Northern Railway officials said that close coordination is being maintained with the Government Railway Police (GRP), and the railway premises and surrounding areas are being monitored through CCTV cameras as well.

"Persons with suspicious behaviour are being checked thoroughly," the officials added.

"We request all passengers to remain calm and cooperate with security officials engaged in ensuring safety," Upadhyay said. PTI JP KSS KSS