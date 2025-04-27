High-altitude tourist destinations opened for visitors in J-K’s Bhaderwah

Bhaderwah (J-K): The famous high-altitude tourist destinations of Guldanda and Chattargalla in this scenic area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda district were reopened for visitors on Sunday amid heightened security arrangements including deployment of army, officials said.

The two much-sought after tourists destinations along the Bhaderwah-Pathankot national highway were closed for visitors as a precautionary measure in the wake of a deadly terrorist attack in south Kashmir’s Pahalgam hill resort on April 22 that left 26 people, mostly tourists, dead.

Bhaderwah, Jammu and Kashmir: Following the Pahalgam attack, tourist visits to the upper Bhaderwah tourist spots were banned. However, the administration has lifted the ban, allowing visits to Guldanda from 9 am to 5 pm. A large number of tourists arrived today, and ADC Sunil… pic.twitter.com/jQA0BXsjIW — IANS (@ians_india) April 27, 2025

After fresh review of the security arrangements along with deployment of additional forces, both the destinations were opened this morning with Army and police deployments welcoming the holiday-makers by presenting roses, a development which brought cheers on the faces of the locals connected with tourism.

The officials said the district administration Doda has enhanced the security grid around all the famous destinations to ensure foolproof security to the tourists after the barbaric Pahalgam terror attack dented the tourism prospects of entire Jammu and Kashmir and left thousands of people jobless.

The high-altitude tourist destinations of Bhadarwah valley, including Chattargalla, Guldanda, Padri, Bhal Padri and Jaie, came to life again with hundreds of tourists from across the country flocking the areas, some of which are still snow-bound, to enjoy their holidays.

After making all the necessary arrangements to ensure the safety of tourists by deploying extra columns of Army, Special Operations Group of Jammu and Kashmir Police and CRPF on the strategic interstate highway, the officials said the tourist traffic was allowed from Nalthi Check post towards Chattergalla and beyond this morning.

He said the patrolling along the Ashapati and Kailash Glaciers have also been intensified to boost the confidence of the tourists.

Troops of four Rashtriya Rifles, after checking the vehicles, welcomed the tourists with roses as a goodwill gesture.

Tourists mostly from Maharashtra, Gujrat, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh were seen enjoying the mundane beauty of the Glaciers and while enthusiastically playing with the snow without any fear.

“We are overwhelmed with the hospitality of the locals and the humane attitude of the army troops who besides providing foolproof security offered us roses on our arrival here,” Tanushree Nikus (21), a tourist from Maharashtra, told PTI.

According to the data issued by Bhadarwah department Authority, over 3700 tourists have crossed the Nalthi check post till 3 pm, which is a good sign keeping in view the security concerns following Pahalgam terror attack.

"We were a little apprehensive about visiting Bhadarwah after the Pahalgam attack, but now we are happy that we did not return and came to this beautiful valley," Nikus said.

She said they are satisfied with the security arrangements and the presence of the army has boosted their confidence.

"Here we experienced the most humane face of our army, who beside providing foolproof security offered us roses on our arrival which was so heartwarming. I will treasure this experience for the rest of my life," she said.

Dhurvin, another tourist from Gujarat, said they wanted to convey a message to the enemies of India loud and clear that their acts of terrorism cannot scare the tourists visiting J-K.

"We are here at the height of 11,000 ft above sea level, enjoying the beauty of snow and hills to the hilt as we have full faith in our Army that they are there to protect us. We also want to give the enemies of our nation this message that their acts of terrorism cannot scare us anymore," he said.

Dozens of local vendors who have established their makeshift shops along Guldanda to Chattargalla stretch are also a happier lot after seeing the rush of visitors again.

"There are more than 250 locals who earn their livelihood by providing services to the visitors but the Pahalgam terror attack forced the administration to close this destination. We were very apprehensive about how we could survive.

“Thanks to the administration, especially Deputy Commissioner Doda Harvinder Singh who did everything possible to ensure the reopening of this destination at the earliest," Yasir Wani, a local vendor and former Sarpanch Nalthi Panchayat, said.