High Court directs EC to allot common symbol to party in 4 states going to polls in Nov

Jammu, Oct 20 (PTI) The High Court of Jammu Kashmir and Ladakh on Friday directed the Election Commission to allot a common symbol for all candidates of 'Ekam Sanatan Bharat Dal' in four states going to polls in November this year.

Justice Rajesh Sekhri said the interim order shall "be subject to objections and final outcome".

The court issued notice to the EC and other respondents seeking their response within four weeks while hearing a petition filed through advocate Ankur Sharma here.

The petitioner 'IkkJutt Jammu' claims to be a registered political party and has contended that it changed its name from 'IkkJutt Jammu' to 'Ekam Sanatan Bharat Dal' in line with rules. The outfit claimed that it moved the EC for the allotment of a common symbol in assembly elections scheduled to take place in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Telangana but the EC did not respond to it.

"In the meantime, respondents are directed to accept the nomination paper and Form B of the petitioner party in the name of "Ekam Sanatan Bharat Dal," the judge said.

Justice Sekhri directed that a common symbol be allotted enabling the petitioner party to contest the forthcoming elections to the legislative assemblies of the four states.

"This order shall, however, be subject to objections and final outcome", he said.

According to the petitioner, despite having complied with all the requisite formalities as laid down under the law, respondent ECI has not taken any call with respect to the change of its name as well as the allotment of common symbols, the court noted.

The next hearing is on December 11. PTI AB RT