High Court grants bail to wife of alleged mastermind of February Banbhoolpura riots

Nainital, Jul 24 (PTI) The Uttarakhand High Court on Wednesday granted bail to Safina Malik, the wife of the alleged mastermind of the February 2024 Banbhoolpura riots Abdul Malik.

Justice Ravindra Maithani granted relief to Safina Malik who is accused of usurping government land through fraudulent means.

Safina had been booked under various IPC sections related to forgery, cheating and criminal conspiracy (120 B).

On February 8, 2024, clashes erupted in the predominantly Muslim Banbhoolpura area of Haldwani following a court-ordered demolition of an unauthorised madrasa situated in the locality.

The violence had left six dead and many police personnel injured. PTI Corr ALM RT