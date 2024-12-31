High Court halts proceedings against IIMB faculty in discrimination case

Bengaluru, Dec 31 (PTI) The Karnataka High Court has issued an interim stay on the proceedings initiated against officials and faculty members of the Indian Institute of Management Bangalore (IIMB) following a notice from the Directorate of Civil Rights Enforcement (DCRE) cell.

Advertisment

This notice stemmed from a complaint by Gopal Das, an associate professor at the IIMB who alleged caste-based discrimination at the institute.

Justice Hemant Chandanagoudar, who delivered the order recently, clarified that while the DCRE is authorised to take action against fraudulent caste certificate claims, it does not have the jurisdiction to investigate allegations of harassment.

"Under Section 7(a) of the Karnataka SC, ST & Other Backward Classes (Reservation of Appointment, etc.) Rules, 1992, the DCRE Cell is empowered to prosecute individuals for obtaining caste certificates fraudulently.

Advertisment

However, it lacks the authority to investigate complaints of harassment against members of the SC/ST community," the court noted.

Finding the DCRE notice to be beyond its jurisdiction, the court granted interim relief to all petitioners, including IIMB Director Prof Rishikesha T Krishnan and faculty members Prof Dinesh Kumar, Sreelata Jonnalagadda, Prof Rahul De, Prof Ashis Mishra, and Prof Chetan Subramanian. The case is set for further hearing in the second week of January, 2025.

Separately, based on the complaint from the associate professor, a case was registered this month against the director and other faculty members of IIMB under the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at the Mico Layout police station.

Advertisment

According to police, Das, in his complaint had alleged that eight persons deliberately revealed and publicised his caste at workplace and he was denied equal opportunity. He further alleged that he was also threatened and mentally harassed.

Earlier, in July 2024, the court had also stayed proceedings against Dr. Devi Prasad Shetty, Chairman of IIMB's Board of Governors, concerning the same issue. PTI CORR AMP ADB