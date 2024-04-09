High Court has shown the mirror to AAP, Kejriwal should resign: Delhi BJP

New Delhi, Apr 9 (PTI) The Delhi High Court has shown the mirror to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and exposed their "lies" by rejecting his plea challenging his arrest in the "liquor scam", Delhi BJP said on Tuesday.

Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, who had raised the issue of alleged irregularities in the now scrapped excise policy (2021-22) of the Delhi government in the Assembly, said that Kejriwal should now give up his "insistence" on running the government from jail and immediately resign from the chief minister's post.

"If Kejriwal and his party still remain adamant, then the President will be left with no other option but to dismiss the government," he said in a statement.

In a massive setback to Kejriwal, the Delhi High Court dismissed his petition challenging his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case stemming from the alleged excise scam, saying there was no contravention of legal provisions.

Besides his arrest, Kejriwal, currently in judicial custody in Tihar jail till April 15, had also challenged his subsequent remand in Enforcement Directorate's custody, which the court said was not illegal.

The Aam Aadmi Party said it was hopeful of getting relief from the Supreme Court and called the excise policy case the "biggest political conspiracy" to crush Kejriwal and the AAP governments in Delhi and Punjab.

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva said the court order proved that Kejriwal was the "main conspirator" in the "liquor scam" and there was "a lot of crucial evidence" against him.

The "lies" of AAP in the excise policy case have also been "exposed" by the court order, he stated.

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari said everyone must follow the law. "The High Court order has shown the mirror to AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal. The evidence gathered by the ED reveals that he is the kingpin," Tiwari said in a post on X.

Bidhuri said that after the High Court order, Kejriwal has no other option but to resign from the post of Delhi chief minister.

He said the court also rejected Kejriwal's argument that he was arrested for political reasons. PTI VIT RT