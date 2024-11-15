High-end ganja seized at Kochi Airport

Kochi, Nov 15 (PTI) Three people were arrested for attempting to smuggle 14.9 kg of a variety of ganja, identified as hybrid, through Kochi International Airport, worth approximately Rs 7.47 crore, customs said.

Advertisment

According to a Customs statement on Friday, the suspects—arriving on flight FD 170 from Thailand—were intercepted at the exit gate.

Upon inspection of their checked baggage, officers discovered the contraband cleverly concealed inside the bags.

Separate cases have been filed against the trio under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, and they have been remanded to judicial custody. PTI ARM SSK SSK ROH