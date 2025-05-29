High-level committee to look into Kerala highway stretch collapse: KC Venugopal

New Delhi, May 29 (PTI) The recent collapse of a part of a national highway in Kerala was among the issues that drew concerns from the members of Parliament's Public Accounts Committee, its chairperson and Congress MP K C Venugopal said on Thursday.

Venugopal further informed that a high-level committee will be travelling to Kerala to look into the matter.

Some of the other issues flagged at the meeting included- FASTags not working, extra money charged by toll plazas and the quality of roads being constructed.

The chairperson of the National Highways Authority of India, Santosh Kumar Yadav, along with other officials, attended the committee meeting, which discussed the imposition and regulation of fees, tariffs, and user charges related to public infrastructure and utilities.

Sources indicate that the committee also suggested rationalisation of the charges levied on commuters and called for thorough auditing.

Transport Ministry officials said they are devising a programme that will allow highway users to pay the toll once a year, sources said, adding that this will spare people the trouble of going through the same process repeatedly. PTI KR MPL MPL