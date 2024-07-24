'High-level discussion underway': Odisha govt on fate of KALIA scheme

Bhubaneswar, Jul 24 (PTI) The state-run financial assistance scheme for farmers KALIA was being discussed at a high level, Odisha's Deputy CM KV Singh Deo said on Wednesday, fuelling speculations on the fate of the programme launched by the previous BJD government.

In the assembly, BJD MLA Gautam Buddha Das asked whether the Krushak Assistance for Livelihood and Income Augmentation (KALIA) scheme will be continued or shut down.

Responding to it, Singh Deo, who holds the charge of the Agriculture and Farmers Empowerment Department, said a high-level discussion was underway for the KALIA scheme, which was launched in 2019.

Over 45.67 lakh small and marginal farmers and 19,12,122 landless agricultural households have received financial assistance under the scheme so far, the deputy CM told the House, in reply to another question.

Also, the last instalment under PM-KISAN was disbursed to 29.73 lakh farmers of the state on June 18, he said.

Under the KALIA scheme, the state government provides financial assistance of Rs 4,000 in two instalments each year. The Centre provides Rs 6,000 every year in three instalments under the PM-KISAN scheme. PTI BBM BBM SOM