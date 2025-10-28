High-level Ethiopian delegation visiting India to study NRLM

New Delhi, Oct 28 (PTI) A high-level Ethiopian delegation is undertaking a week-long learning and exposure visit to India to study the operational model and implementation strategies of the India's flagship program for poverty alleviation and women's economic empowerment NRLM, the rural development ministry said Tuesday.

The visit, organised by the rural development ministry, is centered on facilitating peer learning on how the National Rural Livelihoods Mission (NRLM) has mobilized over 105 million women into more than 9 million self-help groups (SHGs).

The Ethiopian delegation is led by Sintayehu Demissie Admasu, head of the Food and Security Coordination Office (FSCO) in Ethiopia's Ministry of Agriculture. The delegation also includes senior officials from the Ministry of Women and Social Affairs, Disaster Risk Management and Food Security Commissions, and Regional Food Security Offices, along with representatives from the World Bank's Social Protection and Livelihoods Team.

The exposure visit, spanning across New Delhi, Alwar, and Jaipur, will provide firsthand insights into NRLM's evolution, policy architecture, institutional structure, and field-level implementation, an official statement said.

TK Anil Kumar, additional secretary in the Ministry of Rural Development, said the exchange reflects the power of South-South learning and the opportunity that India's experiences offer to the rest of the world in leveraging community-owned and community-driven platforms for large-scale progress and inclusive development.

"India's NRLM offers valuable lessons in how collective action, financial inclusion, and local governance can transform rural economies," said Admasu.

"Through this partnership, we aim to translate India's success into practical strategies that strengthen Ethiopia's rural livelihoods systems." Since its launch in 2011, the NRLM has been instrumental in creating one of the world's largest community-driven development programs.