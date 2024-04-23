High-level meeting between Indian Coast Guard, Omani counterpart held in Delhi

New Delhi, Apr 23 (PTI) A high-level meeting of senior officials of the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) and its Omani counterpart was held here on Tuesday, marking a "significant milestone" in the collaborative efforts to combat transnational illegal activities at sea and promote regional cooperation, an official statement said.

The discussions were led by Director General, ICG, Rakesh Pal. The Royal Oman Police Coast Guard (ROPCG) delegation was headed by Assistant Officer Commanding Colonel Abdul Aziz Mohammed Ali Al Jabri, the statement issued by the Ministry of Defence said.

The meeting marked a "significant milestone in the collaborative efforts to combat transnational illegal activities at sea and promote regional cooperation", it said.

It focused on bolstering bilateral engagements through a capacity-building programme, cross ships' visit, implementation of the 'Sea Rider' programme, establishing professional linkages between pollution reporting centres and other collaborative arrangements.

"Both sides expressed their commitment to enhancing mutual cooperation in addressing maritime challenges, thereby strengthening the maritime safety and security framework in the region," the ministry said.

A meeting between an ROPCG delegation and representatives from Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers is planned in New Delhi on April 25 to acquaint it with India's shipbuilding capabilities under the 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' initiative, officials said. PTI KND DIV DIV