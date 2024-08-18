High-level meeting to review preparedness for Mpox held in Delhi

New Delhi, Aug 18 (PTI) Prime Minister's Principal Secretary P K Mishra on Sunday chaired a high-level meeting to review the preparedness for Mpox amid enhanced surveillance for prompt detection.

A statement said there is no reported case of Mpox in the country as of now, and the risk of a large outbreak with sustained transmission is low, as per the current assessment.

It may be noted the World Health Organisation (WHO) has declared Mpox a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC) in view of its prevalence and spread across many parts of Africa.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi continues to monitor the situation, it said.

It was briefed during the meeting that Mpox infections are generally self-limiting, lasting between two and four weeks, and its patients usually recover with supportive medical care and management.

The Mpox transmission happens through prolonged and close contact with an infected patient.

Among the steps taken so far, a meeting of experts was convened by the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on August 12 to assess the risk for India.

A Communicable Disease Alert on Mpox issued earlier by the NCDC is being updated to capture the newer developments. Sensitisation of the health teams at international airports (ports of entry) has been undertaken.

A video conference was convened by the director general health services with more than 200 participants.

The health authorities at the state level, including the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP) units in states and at the ports of entry, were sensitised in this regard, the statement said.

Mishra directed surveillance be enhanced and effective measures be taken for prompt detection of cases. He said the testing laboratories network should be geared up for early diagnosis, the statement said.

Presently 32 labs are equipped for testing.

Mishra said protocols for prevention and treatment of the disease should be disseminated on a large scale, stressing that an awareness campaign among healthcare providers regarding the signs and symptoms of the disease and the need for timely notification to the surveillance system.

As per an earlier statement from WHO, 99,176 cases and 208 deaths had been reported due to Mpox from 116 countries globally since 2022.

Subsequently, Mpox cases have been steadily increasing in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Last year, the reported cases increased significantly, and already the number of cases reported so far this year has exceeded last year's total, with more than 15,600 cases and 537 deaths.

Since the 2022 declaration of Public Health Emergency of International Concern by WHO, 30 cases were reported in India. The last case of Mpox was detected in March 2024.